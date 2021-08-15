Cancel
WWE

Fatal 4-Way To Determine The Next Top Contender For The IMPACT World Title Set For IMPACT Emergence

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

IMPACT Wrestling has announced how they will determine the next number one contender for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. With a new World Champion in Christian Cage, IMPACT Wrestling is now looking at a main event for their upcoming Emergence event on Friday night, August 20, 2021, of Christian Cage defending the championship against Brian Myers. With that first-time ever match taking place on a main stage, IMPACT now looks to four more competitors to attempt to determine who will get the opportunity to challenge for the World Championship at the September streaming special, Victory Road.

www.fightful.com

Fightful

Fightful

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
#Impact Wrestling#New World#Combat#Thesamicallihan#The Ace Austin#Impactplusapp#Axs
Pabst Blue Ribbon Commercial During AEW Was Originally Set To Feature Hangman Page

There was a bit of a disagreement between Pabst Blue Ribbon and All Elite Wrestling, leading to the advertisement you saw on the program. PBR had hoped to capitalize on the Domino's/Nick Gage controversy of last week, and had rushed production of a commercial that was set to feature Adam "Hangman" Page. We're told that Page flew to St. Louis to film the commercial and was paid a flat fee, but that an All Elite Wrestling rep kiboshed the production. Pabst Blue Ribbon was told that in order to access AEW stars for a commercial placement during Dynamite, it would require a 2022 agreement and a "six figure investment." We have not been able to get a response from AEW directly on the matter.

