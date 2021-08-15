Fatal 4-Way To Determine The Next Top Contender For The IMPACT World Title Set For IMPACT Emergence
IMPACT Wrestling has announced how they will determine the next number one contender for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. With a new World Champion in Christian Cage, IMPACT Wrestling is now looking at a main event for their upcoming Emergence event on Friday night, August 20, 2021, of Christian Cage defending the championship against Brian Myers. With that first-time ever match taking place on a main stage, IMPACT now looks to four more competitors to attempt to determine who will get the opportunity to challenge for the World Championship at the September streaming special, Victory Road.www.fightful.com
Comments / 0