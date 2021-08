During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager, Don Sweeney has had some good moves and some not-so-good moves. It’s part of the job. You win some and you lose some. Fans will like some of your moves and they will not agree with others. During Sweeney’s six seasons as GM, he has been active in the trade market at trade deadlines, as well as free agency. This offseason, however, could be seen as one of his best as a member of the Bruins’ front office.