Tim McGraw is every dad as he reacts to daughter's 'make out' scene in new music video

The country music power couple of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be taking their talents to the big screen on the set of the Yellowstone spinoff, 1883. The upcoming Yellowstone origin series is, of course, another Western drama. It will tell the backstory of the Dutton family before they had money, power, and control of the largest contiguous ranch in the entire country. Fans were stunned to find out that country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will play leading roles in the new show, as James and Margaret Dutton. Just like Yellowstone, 1883 is set to stream on Paramount Plus.