Tim McGraw is every dad as he reacts to daughter's 'make out' scene in new music video

By Francesca Gariano
TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim McGraw only has one bone to pick about his daughter’s acting debut. McGraw and Faith Hill’s youngest child, Audrey, 19, recently starred in her father's newest music video, for the song “7500 OBO,” released on Friday, and one part in particular got a reaction out of McGraw. In a behind-the-scenes Instagram Reel, the 54-year-old country singer shared his thoughts on the moment his daughter kissed her male co-star.

