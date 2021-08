Hurricane Henri weakened to a Tropical Storm and then a Tropical Depression Sunday evening over Connecticut. Although sustained winds dropped to 30 mph, rain is the major issue, especially over the lower Hudson Valley, into New York City and northeastern Pennsylvania where much of this area was covered by Flash Flood Warnings Sunday night. In fact. a very localized flash flood warning was issued just before 10PM for or a small portion of southwestern Madison County and northwestern Chenango County from a weakening back of rain, an offshoot from the remnants of Henri. This localized warning is scheduled to come down at Midnight. Here's what is expected for our area: