Donda, Kanye West’s latest album may not be out yet, but there is another listening party coming. Fans are optimistic with the finalization of the record as West finally leaves the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta to fly to Chicago, where he plans to host his THIRD listening party at the home of the Chicago Cubs, Soldier Field. While the previous two listening parties have been in the Mercedes-Benz stadium, where West vowed to stay cooped up in until the album was complete, this move is a little out of character, but is it really? The change to Chicago isn’t entirely out of the blue, as it is West’s hometown, and considering the album is named after his later mother, who died in 2007, taking a trip down memory lane might be right down his alley.