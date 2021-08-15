Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

From renting estates to hotel buyouts, travelers are looking at private travel to keep their distance

By Danielle Bernabe
Posted by 
Fortune
Fortune
 7 days ago

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

When travel slowly began to renew in May 2020, there was an immediate rebound in the vacation rental industry. That upward trend remained consistent throughout regular shoulder seasons (generally spring and fall) as people worked remotely and kids attended virtual school. Since then, demand simply hasn’t waned as travelers rush to homes away from home.

The upward trend of self-catering in the U.S. allows the humdrum aspects of life to continue, but in dreamy destinations, making the need for isolation not only accessible, but sought out. Black Tomato, a luxury travel agency, saw sustained interest in inquiries and bookings at exclusive-use properties (a 61% increase from 2019) with highly privatized experiences, including private flights and boat charters to and from everything. In general, clients are seeking places where the natural world surrounds them.

Entering the pandemic, Vacasa—a luxury home rental company with more than 30,000 existing homes—endured low demand. But from March 2020 through March 2021, the company received 213% more reservations than 2019, with a trend of larger, multiroom properties. At the same time, guests seemed more willing to spend on vacations compared with pre-pandemic times, with the average total reservation cost growing 22%, most of which is driven by extended stays and slightly higher average rates.

ThirdHome experienced similar booking trends for its collection of 11,000 homes across 95 countries. “The lingering sensitivity toward safety, quality, and cleanliness is certainly present, with service and convenience standards at an all-time high,” says Mike Brock, senior director of operations. Additionally, drive-to markets remain in high demand for those eager for a change of scenery. Bookings for the membership-based home exchange are historically consistent in Western ski homes and resorts as popular destinations. But the past year, its summer inventory in those locations is a hot-ticket item.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veeZF_0bSIh1FF00
The Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch is Aspen’s only whole ownership private luxury serviced ranch.

To adapt to demand such as this, The Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch opened in May 2021 as an offshoot to Aspen Valley Ranch. Because of the area’s uptick in visitors during low seasons, particularly those looking for luxury homes with all the bells and whistles of a hotel, the company opened six dwellings with access to the sister ranch. “When you’re renting a $20 million home versus renting even the most luxurious suite at a hotel, your experience is very different,” says Simon Chen, vice president. The homes allow for pressure-free lounging, couch potato days, and movie nights, with the bonus of endless activities and amenities nearby.

Eighty miles east of Seattle, Suncadia—another resort-residential hybrid—has 80 vacation rentals, which jumped 39% in bookings compared with 2019. As leisure travel gains steam, so do reservations. With full kitchens and restaurant delivery, there’s no need to leave. “We are hearing from visitors who come here seeking seclusion and wide-open spaces,” says Katie Sheppard, director of marketing. “They also like having easy access to all of the resort amenities. It’s the best of both worlds.”

Hotels themselves are expanding to exclusive use or are seeing massive increases in their villa bookings. Hotel Amparo, a five-bedroom boutique hotel in Mexico’s San Miguel Allende, launched its Residency at Hotel Amparo during the pandemic for groups of 10 to take over the entire property for only $500 per night. This includes private (but not inclusive) use of its full bar, restaurant, and lounging areas. At Sonoma’s MacArthur Place, the new Exclusively Yours package accommodates groups staying in one of the duplex or fourplex cottages. The hotel will block out the remaining rooms to ensure absolute privacy from neighbors not in the party. “Many of our rooms already were equipped with private balconies, porches, or patios, but we wanted to take it a step further and offer the option to book an entire cottage or series of rooms,” says Liddy Parlato, the creative marketing manager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zywYm_0bSIh1FF00
A patio view of the Jasmine Cottage at the MacArthur hotel in Sonoma, Calif.

On the other hand, Hyatt Indian Wells—a full-service, 45-acre resort with 43 two- and three-bedroom villas—has seen a massive rise in bookings of its existing fully equipped private villas. When the resort reopened four months after the pandemic’s initial shutdown, its villa occupancy rose by 40% compared with 2019, with a 33% increase to daily rates. The villas are situated in pods that multigenerational groups are taking over. In addition, each villa has a private backyard, and the property now has a BBQ Butler who cooks for guests in the privacy of their area.

Domestic travel is flourishing at the moment, both via air and land. And as COVID seems as unpredictable as ever, there’s no slowing the popularity of stretching out in a home or a section of a hotel that is exclusively yours.

Comments / 0

Fortune

Fortune

52K+
Followers
2K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agency#Hotels#Luxury Hotel#Estates#Fortune Daily#Black Tomato#Thirdhome#Sonoma#Hyatt Indian Wells#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Related
Los Angeles, CAFortune

Millennial-favorite wine club Winc goes beyond wine with new sake bottle

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Winc, an online-based wine club that has grown popular over the past few years especially for its modern aesthetic, is further expanding its digital shelves beyond its core category. The Los Angeles company announced on Wednesday that it will start selling sake.
Florida StateFortune

School mask mandates clear court hurdles in Texas and Florida

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Courts in two U.S. states issued preliminary wins to advocates pushing for requirements that students wear masks in school, but the underlying issue is set for further legal review. The Texas Supreme Court in a...
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

10 Secrets Flight Attendants Will Never Tell You

So much of flying happens behind the scenes. There's a whole world of protocol, rules, secrets and codes that even the most seasoned travelers often know nothing about. The more you know about air travel, the safer you'll be in making future decisions. Read on to learn more about what flight attendants aren't telling you.
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
Travelsmartertravel.com

Do You Need to Bring Your Vaccine Card When You Travel?

We answer this question and ones on vacation rentals, COVID-19 tests for flying, and more in this month’s edition of our travel advice column. Q. “Do you need to bring your vaccine card with you when you travel?” – RS A. It depends on your destination. Some countries will require...
TravelTravelPulse

Delta Variant Travel Restrictions: The Safest Countries to Visit Right Now

The emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant has many travelers seeking out safe destinations with low case numbers to close out summer. While there's no way to eliminate risk entirely, travelers can limit their likelihood of contracting the virus and becoming severely ill by getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and exercising precautions such as testing, mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing and sanitizing when traveling. As far as where to go, here are some of the safest international destinations based on guidance from the U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
TravelWWLP 22News

CDC adds 7 countries to ‘do not travel’ list

(WWLP) – The CDC added seven new foreign countries to their very high COVID-19 travel risk listing. That list now totals over 70 countries. Popular destinations such as Aruba, France, Israel, Iceland, and Thailand were added Tuesday. This means that the CDC recommends not traveling to these destinations at this time.
Hawaii Stateeturbonews.com

Visitors can expect new Travel Restrictions for Hawaii

One of the busiest travel and tourism destination in the United States is Hawaii, known as the Aloha State. With close to 30,000 daily arrivals, hotels are full and COVID-19 infections are spreading like never before. How safe is it to vacation in Hawaii?. Hawaii has been going through its...
Public HealthNewsweek

Unvaccinated Cruise Guests Must Stay Aboard Ship in San Juan

New regulations have allegedly come from the port of San Juan, Puerto Rico, requiring all unvaccinated guests on the Carnival's newest cruise ship, Mardi Gras, to stay on board when the ship docks at the port. According to an online report from Cruise Hive, the agreement states that guests who...
TravelPosted by
Fortune

Should I cancel my vacation as the Delta variant spreads?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases across the country has a lot of people rethinking those travel plans they made for the fall. And the mixed messages coming from state and local officials are only making things more confusing.
TravelPosted by
Best Life

10 Worst Times to Travel Anywhere

We're all guilty of it: not realizing our horrific travel-booking mistake until we are at the airport and it's too late to avoid crowds or canceled flights. Or, we've already committed to social plans that lock us in to the most overpriced days to fly. The good news is that the more you know about when to travel, the easier it is to avoid the loud crowds and overpriced tickets. Read on to save on money and patience the next time you travel.
TravelTime Out Global

Revealed: the most popular travel destinations in the world in 2021

Has your long-anticipated summer holiday been scuppered this year? You’re far from being the only one. Predictably, coronavirus is playing havoc with our modern jet-setting lifestyles once again this summer as new variants spring up and vaccine passports dominate the headlines. Yet despite the obstacles facing travellers this summer, plenty...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

5 United Airlines Customers Win Free Flights For A Year

On Thursday, United Airlines announced the lucky winners in its ‘Your shot to fly’ sweepstakes. As an incentive for people to get vaccinated in hopes of restarting travel sooner, the carrier put a full year of free air travel to any of its global destinations up for grabs for five of its MileagePlus loyalty members willing to get the jab.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

Bering’s New 77-Foot Pocket Explorer Yacht Can Cruise Nonstop for a Total of 22 Days

Bering Yacht’s new pocket explorer may be small, but that doesn’t make it any less mighty. The 77-footer, which has just been delivered after 18 months of construction, offers specs that belie her relatively small stature. The B77 explorer, known as Veronika, was designed in-house for a family of thrill-seeking adventurers and can cruise the ocean nonstop for a total of 22 days. This is highly unusual for a vessel of such proportions and sets a new standard for the class. Veronika’s range is also on par with that of a much bigger boat. Fitted with a pair of Cummins QSM engines,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy