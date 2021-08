BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (PRWEB) August 22, 2021. Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Juniper Communities as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Aging Services™. Juniper is recognized as one of the Top 25 on the Large Company list. Earning a spot means that Juniper Communities and its Juniper Village senior living communities are one of the best companies to work for in the country. The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 220,000 current employees across Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.