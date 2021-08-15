Cancel
Congress & Courts

Schumer calls for federal crackdown on fake vaccine cards

WHYY
 7 days ago
The Senate’s top Democrat says federal law enforcement officials need to crack down on fake COVID-19 vaccination cards being sold online. Sen. Chuck Schumer’s announcement Sunday comes after The Associated Press reported how people are cheating the system and buying counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards online, worrying officials at colleges and universities across the country that are requiring proof students received the vaccine to attend in-person classes.

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

Chuck Schumer
PharmaceuticalsWTRF

Could a fake vaccine card land you in jail?

(WTRF) – As COVID-19 cases spike across the country, there’s a new problem. People are trying to get their hands on fake vaccine cards, but lying about getting the shots could mean time in jail. There is a new surge, an unfortunate surge, in counterfeit COVID cards. Chuck Schumer, Senate...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Shore News Network

Chicago pharmacist selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards could spend 10 years in federal prison

A Chicago pharmacist was arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling COVID-19 vaccination cards online. Federal agents arrested pharmacist Tangtang Zhao on Tuesday, alleging he sold 125 authentic Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination cards on eBay, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. Zhao sold the cards to 11 different buyers for around $10 a card, according to the DOJ.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Urges Law Enforcement To Go After Fake Vaccination Cards Being Sold On The Internet

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on federal law enforcement to crack down on fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. “Our Border Patrol, our Customs and our FBI can go all out with inspections and confiscate any of these cards as they come and they are mailed here. They can also go after the people who are mailing them online and try to shut down those sites,” Schumer said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here New York’s senior senator’s request comes after reports of counterfeit vaccination cards being sold on the internet. FLASHBACK: Security Experts Issue Warning About Counterfeit COVID Vaccination Cards, Negative Test Results For Sale Online Agents last week seized dozens of fake cards being sent from China to New Orleans. Schumer said federal officials need to prioritize using laws already on the books to crack down on the sale and distribution of the cards.
PharmaceuticalsTimes-Argus

Greenblott: Fake vaccine cards

As a program coordinator for AARP Vermont and a reporter, I purposely refrain from commentary in my presentations. That is because my work is presented, published and based on the reality of criminals seeking to steal money and identity: fact, not opinion. Given the continued threat of COVID-19, I believe...
Posted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Thousands of fake vaccine cards seized in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards have been seized in Memphis. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBPOs) working at the port of Memphis seized 15 shipments of fake COVID-19 vaccinations cards in one night. This fiscal year to date, Memphis has made 121 seizures totaling 3,017...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

DOJ appeals ruling that stopped Biden deportation limits

The Justice Department filed an appeal Friday a day after a federal judge delivered a withering blow to the Biden administration’s anti-deportation policy, ruling the attempt to limit who can be arrested or deported flies in the face of federal law. Government lawyers asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of...
HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Customs seizes fake vaccination cards in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — More than 3,000 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards have been confiscated at cargo freight facilities at the Anchorage airport as they were being shipped from China. Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the cards in the last week as they arrived in small packages. An agency...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WHYY

Three senators test positive for COVID in breakthrough cases

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. Three senators said Thursday they have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, a high-profile collection of breakthrough cases that comes as the highly infectious delta variant spreads rapidly across the United States. Sens. Angus King,...
New Orleans, LAthv11.com

Using a fake COVID vaccine card can be a federal crime with up to 5 years in prison

NEW ORLEANS — With a record-breaking fourth surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana, a renewed focus has been put on getting people vaccinated. In the latest move to combat the surge that has put stress on Louisiana’s hospitals, people who want to go into bars, restaurants and other indoor venues in New Orleans will soon have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test. Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the new requirement begins on Monday, but there will be a one-week grace period before the city begins aggressive enforcement.
Pharmaceuticalswbrc.com

Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the COVID-19 delta variant continued to spread across the United States, a growing number of reports of fake vaccine cards was spreading just as fast. At the time this article was written, a state leader told WBRC there were no reports of anyone using fake...
Florida State987theshark.com

Prison For Fake Vaccine Cards In Florida

It’s the new reality in 2021. Businesses and schools are requiring proof of vaccination to work more and more often. That means fakes vaccination cards are turning up, mostly available online. Before you decide to get one, give this some thought. According to WFLA, The Federal Bureau of Investigation says...

