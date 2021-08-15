Unvaccinated Players Could Miss Games and Paychecks (And Other Blackhawks Bullets)
I heard a term about the month of August when it comes to the hockey world yesterday that I’m going to steal as my own: Tumbleweed season. It’s true. This is the point of the summer in the NHL when there’s a lull in major news and we await the start go training camps in September and the beginning of the season in October. Although, last year was the exception to what will henceforth be known here at Bleacher Nation as Tumbleweed season, as the NHL setup playoff “bubbles” in Edmonton and Toronto in order to conduct the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.www.bleachernation.com
