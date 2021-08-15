Donna Probes: Tips for working remotely

A new article in Time magazine argues it's time to "follow the science" on working from home. "The solution for the future is a structured hybrid model, acknowledging that working from home doesn't work long-term for most jobs, while still giving workers flexibility." (Alternate URL here.) One way to do that would be to allocate time slots — perhaps specific days — of in-office working for all employees to maintain workplace productivity and collaboration, while also allowing working from home to continue outside those hours... For some, remote work leads to increased productivity, as well as job satisfaction, particularly for those working in technical jobs that require minimal teamwork... But the science tells us that workers like them are in a minority and, however topical their case is, we should be cautious about applying such a drastic change across our economies.