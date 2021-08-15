The Marathon Continues: 10 Nipsey Hussle Quotes On Life, Patience & Success

Ermias Joseph Asghedom, best known to rap fans as Nipsey Hussle, was born on this day (August 15) in 1985. Though his life was tragically cut short in March 2019, the West Coast artist’s impact on the culture still stands strong. In addition to making a name for himself in the game through the tumultuous route of an independent artist, Neighborhood Nip encouraged listeners to seek liberation through economic freedom and knowledge of self, while driving home the message that life truly is a journey – and through all the ups and downs – The Marathon Continues.