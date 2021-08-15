Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Marathon Continues: 10 Nipsey Hussle Quotes On Life, Patience & Success

By J. Bachelor
thebeatdfw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErmias Joseph Asghedom, best known to rap fans as Nipsey Hussle, was born on this day (August 15) in 1985. Though his life was tragically cut short in March 2019, the West Coast artist’s impact on the culture still stands strong. In addition to making a name for himself in the game through the tumultuous route of an independent artist, Neighborhood Nip encouraged listeners to seek liberation through economic freedom and knowledge of self, while driving home the message that life truly is a journey – and through all the ups and downs – The Marathon Continues.

thebeatdfw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Sean
Person
Nipsey Hussle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#The Marathon Continues#Jewels#Rapper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicthebrag.com

Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra release powerful tribute to Nipsey Hussle

Asian-Australian artist Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra has today released a tribute single for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Alongside L-Fresh The LION, Nardean, Mack Ridge, Blaq Carrie, Sachém, and SOL CHLD, the Obscure Orchestra remixed ‘Last Time That I Checc’d’, the 2018 single from Hussle’s debut album Victory Lap. All...
Chicago, ILhotnewhiphop.com

BJ The Chicago Kid Delivers A Birthday Tribute To Nipsey Hussle With Cover Of “Double Up"

BJ The Chicago Kid is back with more music. After hitting us with his BJ Wednesdays series last month, including the recent “Make You Feel Good” release, the Chicago singer decided to return to the scene this past weekend by paying homage to his fallen brother Nipsey Hussle, who would've turned 36 years old on Sunday, by doing a cover of his Victory Lap song “Double Up.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lauren London Shares Touching Nipsey Hussle Birthday Message

When Nipsey Hussle passed away in 2019, it was a massive blow to the hip-hop world. The artist had built up quite the legacy for himself and he was beloved in the industry as an underdog who was able to become a voice for so many. His loss is still felt to this day, and every single year, fans make sure to honor him whenever the opportunity presents itself.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Kanye West's Girlfriend Irina Shayk Caught Sneaking Out Of Ex-Boyfriend Vito Schnabel's Home While Rapper Holes Up In Atlanta Stadium Finishing 'Donda'

Kanye West's rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk was spotted suspiciously sneaking out of her billionaire ex-boyfriend Vito Schnabel's home as the rapper continues to be holed up in Atlanta attempting to finish his Donda album. Article continues below advertisement. The 35-year-old supermodel hasn't been seen with Kanye in weeks, but that's...
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo Finally Shows Fans What They Want To See

Counting On alums Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo haven’t shared many photos of their daughters, Felicity, 3, and Evangeline, almost 1, in the past few months. The TLC stars decided to keep their kids out of the spotlight. So, they stopped sharing photos of them on social media. Many Duggar fans...
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Reacts To Boosie Badazz Looking For Him: "I'm Out Here Workin'!"

He was looking for Bobby Shmurda and the New York rapper answered the call. Boosie Badazz may be a Rap veteran with millions of fans, but at the core, he's an entertainer who consistently shares social media posts that go viral. We previously reported on Boosie uploading a video that showed he had touched down in New York City, and as he relished in all that the Big Apple had to offer, he made it clear that he wanted to link with Bobby Shmurda.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy