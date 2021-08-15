Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

In NFL debut, Jordan Love gets off to solid start before missing third quarter with injury

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
laconiadailysun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — In his NFL debut, the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback of the future completed 2 of 6 passes for 7 yards, absorbed two sacks, scrambled twice for 10 yards, and finished with a 42.4 passer rating. No, that stat line did not belong Jordan Love on Saturday night...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Runyan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Kylin Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Packers Tv#Arrow Zebra Cross#Utah State#Aggies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Packers QB Jordan Love Prepares For His First NFL Game Action

For most Packers fans, Saturday night’s game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field is the first game of the 2021 preseason. But for Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love, the game has a lot more significance: it will be the first time he plays in a live NFL game of any kind.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Love injury status updated, per Packers coach Matt LaFleur

This was set to be a huge preseason for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. With Aaron Rodgers back in the mix for the 2021 season but his future with the team beyond that unknown, this was the chance for Green Bay’s front office to get an extended look out of their first round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFLCBS Sports

Packers' Jordan Love: 'Dings' shoulder in debut

Head coach Matt LaFleur, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, said after Saturday's preseason opener that Love was removed from the contest early after getting "dinged" on a strip sack near the end of the first half. Love, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, said his throwing shoulder was hit and it feels "a little strain-ish" but he's "feeling good now."
NFLNBC Sports

Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love doing fine, could miss some practice

Packers quarterback Jordan Love‘s long-awaited introduction to game action ended a bit earlier than expected on Saturday when he “dinged” his right shoulder late in the second quarter. Love went for an MRI on Sunday and the test came back without any sign of a serious injury, but he’s not...
NFLCBS Sports

Packers' Jordan Love: Set to miss some time

Coach Matt LaFleur said Love (shoulder) may miss practice this week and could even sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. There was an expectation Love would play three quarters of the Packers' exhibition opener versus the Texans on Saturday, but...
NFLYardbarker

Packers' Jordan Love gets positive news after suffering shoulder injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday night’s preseason game against the Houston Texans, but fortunately it does not sound like anything serious. Love underwent an MRI on Sunday morning that came back clean, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Love was initially expected to play three...
NFLWNCY

Jordan Love to Start Packers Preseason Opener

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday quarterback Jordan Love will start and play most of Saturday’s preseason opener at home against the Texans. Meanwhile, when asked if Aaron Rodgers will play at all this preseason, LaFleur said, “most likely not.”. As for Love,...
NFLAcme Packing Company

Jordan Love “dinged” shoulder vs Texans, misses quarter for “precautionary reasons”

Second-year quarterback Jordan Love earned player of the game honors in his preseason debut against the Houston Texans, but the tone of his 100-plus passer rating game quickly changed, if only for a moment, when Packers head coach Matt LaFleur notified the pressroom that Love was actually pulled from the game for injury. LaFleur stated that Love, who played the first half against the Texans, “kinda got dinged on that strip-sack and so we just thought it was best to let him rest the second half.”
NFLBleacher Report

Report: Packers' Jordan Love 'Unlikely' to Miss Time with Shoulder Injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is reportedly "unlikely" to miss time after an MRI on his shoulder came back clean, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Love suffered a shoulder injury during his team's first preseason game against the Houston Texans, saying it "just kind of feels like a little strain-ish" after the game.
NFLzonecoverage.com

The Uneasy Reality of Jordan Love Missing the Second Preseason Game

Jordan Love is set to miss the second preseason game Saturday against the New York Jets. Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers are rightfully approaching Love’s shoulder injury with caution, but it makes it hard to see what’s next for Love and the Packers. For those who want to...
NFLwtaq.com

It’s a start, Love’s debut spoiled by Texans

It was a football game, at Lambeau, in front of 72,348 fans, on a beautiful evening. Been a while for that. The 2021 Pre-Season opener saw the Houston Texans beat the Green Bay Packers 26-7 but Packer fans finally got to see last year ‘s number one pick, Jordan Love, play some quarterback. Playing the first half, Love went 12 of 17 for 122 yards and his first professional touchdown pass, a 22 yard screen to this year’s 7th round pick Kylin Hill that gave Green Bay it’s only lead of the night at 7-3. Love finished with a passer rating of 110.4 and he went six for six on the scoring drive. His night ended sooner than Head Coach Matt LaFleur had planned however as Love got “dinged” on his final pass attempt. Houston’s Jonathan Greenard got around left tackle Yosh Nijman and stripped the ball out of Love’s hand and the Texans recovered the fumble. LaFleur wouldn’t disclose the nature of the injury and Love said he just felt some soreness in his shoulder but he should be OK. The original plan was to have Love play through the third quarter but LaFleur didn’t want to take any chances and he let Kurt Benkert finish the game at quarterback.
NFLESPN

NFL training camp updates: Zach Wilson finds a groove; Jordan Love preps for preseason start; joint practices heat up

As teams prep for this weekend's 2021 preseason games, quarterbacks took the spotlight at training camp practices on Wednesday. The Ravens' Lamar Jackson had his most accurate day of camp, Zach Wilson looked comfortable for the Jets, and Jordan Love prepared to start in the Packers' preseason games on Aaron Rodgers' day off. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa battled through a tough Chicago defense in joint practice, while the Bears' top receiver, Allen Robinson II, sat out with a hamstring injury. Las Vegas got the day off from on-field work, but Raiders QB Derek Carr still took an opportunity to comment on his playing future.
NFLpackerstalk.com

What Could The Packers Get In a Jordan Love Trade?

Rumors abound about what it will take to keep Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay after this season. Does the team need to win the super bowl? Does the team need to bring back more of Rodgers’ friends or add another premier wide receiver? Is a Jordan Love trade the only thing that will keep Rodgers in Green Bay? Is it worth it if that’s the case?
NFLwiproud.com

Love has solid debut, status uncertain for Jets game and practices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Jordan Love had a productive performance in the Packers’ 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field, a game in which head coach Matt LaFleur held out 30 players. Love showed flashes of his potential to the crowd of 72,000-plus fans in Green Bay’s...
NFLchatsports.com

Jordan Love injury: Packers QB just can’t catch a break

Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) There were plenty of positives to take away from Jordan Love‘s debut in the Green Bay Packers‘ preseason opener on Saturday night. Love made some excellent throws in a solid performance that saw him finish with 122 yards, a touchdown,...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Packers sign quarterback following Jordan Love injury

The Green Bay Packers are not going to rush Jordan Love back from injury. Green Bay is re-signing quarterback Jake Dolegala, his agent told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Love had to get his shoulder checked out following Saturday’s preseason game. All signs point to Love not being on track...

Comments / 0

Community Policy