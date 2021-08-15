Cancel
Chicago, IL

Four Shot In Grand Crossing

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot in front of a Grand Crossing home early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 75th Street around 12:30 a.m.

A 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were each shot in the leg. A 35-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were both shot in an arm and a leg. All four victims were able to drive themselves to a hospital and are expected to recover.

None of the victims saw where the shots came from or who fired, Chicago police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

