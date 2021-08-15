Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Should You Invest in Cardano?

By Zhiyuan Sun
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Cardano

(CRYPTO:ADA) is a cryptocurrency that rapidly gained traction after its launch on Sept. 27, 2017. Since then, the token has returned a stunning 7,080% to investors, far outpacing Bitcoin's (CRYPTO:BTC) 910% gain during the same period. As a result, Cardano is among the 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies, with a fully diluted market value of about $84 billion.

But the token is not without controversy. In fact, the idea behind Cardano has polarized members of the cryptocurrency community. So is Cardano a buy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hw0xm_0bSIdlQS00
Image source: Getty Images.

The visionary token

Cardano's "ADA" tokens are named after Augusta "Ada" King, a 19th-century British countess known for her work on a theoretical computation engine. She is widely regarded as the first computer programmer.

The token launched under the supervision of Charles Hoskinson, the co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH). Hoskinson parted ways with his fellow co-founder Vitalik Buterin after the latter wanted Ethereum to remain a non-profit project. Hoskinson, however, wanted to accept venture projects to advance Ethereum. Thus, Cardano was born and remains under development by the for-profit Cardano Foundation.

Cardano is the first cryptocurrency based on a proof-of-stake (PoS) network instead of proof-of-work (PoW). In PoW networks such as Bitcoin, miners are responsible for validating transactions on the public blockchain ledger by solving complex algorithmic puzzles via graphics processing units (GPUs). However, the mining difficulty increases exponentially over time, so miners need to purchase more advanced GPUs as time progresses, consuming more electricity.

Anyone who had multicore central processing units (CPUs) could mine Bitcoin at about 50 per block in the early days (which is worth about $2 million today). Now, however, you would need a processor that is 2.2 billion times more powerful to keep up with the mining difficulty. All of this has severe environmental implications. One Bitcoin transaction currently uses as much power as about 1.2 million Visa (NYSE:V) transactions. By the end of the century, Bitcoin's energy consumption could surpass worldwide power production.

This isn't supposed to be an issue with Cardano's PoS system. In this setup, those who own the token, known as stakeholders, validate transactions instead of miners. Large stakeholders can earn an "interest" of 6.59% per year by running a stake pool. Those with smaller stakes can also delegate their Cardano tokens to a stake pool, earning roughly the same gross return before a commission of 3.91%. But keep in mind that there are 32.9 billion Cardano tokens in circulation out of a total of 45 billion. So the inflation-adjusted return is lower -- less than 2%.

Investors can both earn passive income from staking and capital gains from price appreciation. At the same time, the network probably uses as much power as a town of a few thousand people compared to Bitcoin, which eats up the equivalent of the entire power supply of Chile.

The token is becoming steadily more innovative. Last year, the Cardano Foundation launched sharding for the tokens, which allows the partitioning of the network into local nodes (stakeholders). This enables faster processing times of 1,000 transactions per second per node (or 1 million transactions per second for the whole network). By the end of the year, Hoskinson plans to integrate smart contract functionality, allowing Cardano to match the utility of Ethereum.

The unstable reality

A PoS network creates problems at the same that it solves them. The setup grants crypto "whales" (high-net-worth investors) a disproportionate amount of power in the blockchain. A whale cannot disrupt a PoW network unless they also control 51% of the blockchain's computing power to perform a "hash attack." However, the same whale could easily launch an "attack vector" against a PoS network by simply controlling 51% of the outstanding supply. So far, Cardano has not succumbed to consolidation. More than 2,656 mining pools control 71% of its total supply.

The biggest problem Cardano faces is a lack of adoption. Right now, it's primarily start-ups that use the technology, although it does have a few major partners like PricewaterhouseCoopers and Wolfram Alpha (an engine that solves complex math problems, especially popular in college). Nor has it been able to attract much attention from governments, aside from small countries like Georgia.

With its hefty market cap, investors are clearly pricing in the possibility of smart-contract implementation leading to greater network adoption. Of course, that might be possible. But until that happens, I would rate Cardano as suitable only for speculative investors.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
119K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Vitalik Buterin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Mining Equipment#Computing Power#Ada#Btc#British#Pos#Visa#Nyse#The Cardano Foundation#Pricewaterhousecoopers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Related
Stocksambcrypto.com

Cardano’s HODLers have a lesson to learn about short-term gains

Cardano’s price has been making strong highs of late. In fact, the altcoin’s value managed to climb above $2.5 recently. Now, a few from the crypto-community have attributed ADA’s value appreciation to be a mere side-effect of the broader market’s recovery. Others, however, have acknowledged the essence of Cardano’s developmental activity.
Currenciesambcrypto.com

Cardano’s journey to $3 is likely to play out like this

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Cardano regained its position as the third-largest cryptocurrency on the back of a bull flag breakout that set new records on the chart. The Fibonacci tool highlighted potential target areas in what would turn out to be an interesting week ahead if bulls are able to sustain their pressure.
Marketsinvesting.com

Cardano’s Alonzo Is A Sure Thing

Cardano has successfully implemented a string of testnet updates bringing smart contracts closer to reality. Cardano’s much anticipated smart contract functionality will be operational on September 12th, following the Alzono hard fork. ADA broke into the top 3 coins by market capitalization, closing in on its previous all-time high. On...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Here’s this exec’s timeline for when Ethereum will ‘overtake’ Bitcoin

As the world’s most used blockchain, Ethereum has grown significantly over the years. Both the network’s market cap and institutional interest have grown too. In fact, many analysts have also predicted that ETH will overtake the market value of Bitcoin. This hypothesis, today, is widely dubbed to be the flippening.
Marketscodelist.biz

Cardano and Polkadot two new cryptocurrencies at Yuh

At the beginning of this month I told you here in the blog post about what kind of cryptocurrencies you can trade on the yuh account. Now the new account of Swissquote and Postfinance has carried out the first “Yuh Cup” and has thus added two new crypto currencies, Cardano and Polkadot, to its range.
Marketszycrypto.com

Crypto Pundit Tells How Solana Is On The Verge Of Making Ethereum Obsolete

Despite there being a tremendous amount of steam around Ethereum, Solana is proving to beat its biggest competitor in many ways according to Multicoin Capital’s Kyle Samani. On Friday, the crypto pundit weighed in on the reasons why Solana could outdo Ethereum. Comparing Ether to Blackberry before its ouster by Apple in 2013-2014 or How Facebook killed My Space, he asserted that Solana’s approach in unlocking complex applications that weren’t possible before on Ethereum including High-frequency De-Fi and anything that faces a huge number of retail users, like NFTs and social tokens would be a big factor in getting things up for the network.
Marketscodelist.biz

Cheap cryptocurrencies? – You should invest in these 2 coins!

The crypto bull market is in full swing. The alpha animals Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as other popular Alt-Coins such as Cardano, XRP and Polkadot are now pumping upwards. Many investors now think that they have missed their chance for a cheap investment. But there are still cheap cryptocurrencies that you can invest in. We’ll tell you the 2 best.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Triple Halving author says Ethereum will reach $150,000

Dormant Ethereum, one of the key ingredients that sparks a bullrun, shows signs of moving. As total value locked in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem gets closer to a new all-time high, Ethereum dominance increases. Nikhil Shamapant, independent Ethereum analyst and author of the "Ethereum Triple Halving paper," has a...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

How Much Of My Portfolio Should Be Allocated To Bitcoin?

When people first get into bitcoin as a savings device, or when traditional finance-type people look at it as a potential investment, they’re quickly faced with the sizing problem. What proportion of my assets should I put in this new and promising asset class?. For most maxis, this question is...
MarketsCoinDesk

Taiwan’s XREX Blockchain Firm Raises $17M in Funding Round Led by CDIB Capital

“Originally we were targeting only $5 million to $8 million, which would give us enough of a buffer to cushion any COVID-caused uncertainty and to have enough revenue to do a Series A,” said Huang. “But traction continued to grow, and investors were very supportive, so we became oversubscribed and decided to increase the round size.”
MarketsNEWSBTC

South African Man Loses $900,000 Worth Of Bitcoin After Accidentally Deleting Keys

Bitcoin holding is only as good as long as the holder does not lose their keys. It is very important when it comes to holding to make sure that one’s keys are secure. This is because once the keys are lost, there is no way to recover the lost coins. That is how secure the Bitcoin network is. This is the case of a South African man who had accidentally deleted the keys to his wallet that contained 20 BTC.
Stockscodelist.biz

Cardano record high: Alonzo catapults ADA course

With a fresh record high in his luggage, Cardano is heading towards the hard fork Alonzo with a broad chest. Meanwhile, staking is booming at Ethereum, where the consensus switch could come earlier than expected. The market update. The crypto market is moving forward this weekend. The total market capitalization...
StocksPosted by
WOKV

What $1,000 Invested In Stocks 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Back in 2011, things were a lot different than they were today. But hypothetically speaking - you had $1,000 to invest back then, what would it be worth today?. Check out the historical prices of some of your favorite companies below as well as what the compound annual growth rate is to give you a sense of what the yearly return for each has been over that time.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy for Long-Term Returns August 2021 Week 3

Following a two-day slump, markets are back in greens. As the bulls return, savvy investors are on the lookout for the best cryptocurrency to buy. Many expect this rally to continue into the next week, and it will be good to get your strategy straightened out as you go forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy