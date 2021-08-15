Binder's brave gamble secures remarkable Austrian GP win

Will Power's winless streak only came out to one calendar year, but it was a very, very long year. From 2010 to 2020, Will Power finished fifth or better in every single IndyCar season. He won the championship in 2014, the Indianapolis 500 in 2018, and five races in 2010 alone. He has been nothing less than one of the stars of the series for over a decade, not to mention the single best road course qualifier in the history of American open wheel racing. Until today, all that translated to this season was two podiums. Mistakes in the pit lane, crashes fighting for position, and a nightmarish failure to re-start from the lead during a red flag in the second race at Detroit cost him both wins and any real shot at a second championship this season. At some point, all of those top five starts started to look more like opportunities for new and unique ways to lose a race.