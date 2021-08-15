Brush Fire in Contra Costa Prompts Evacuation Warning Saturday Evening

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Residents in the East Bay had a close call after a brush fire got dangerously close to several homes Saturday evening, according to authorities.

The incident started as a structure fire near the communities of Tassajara and Morgan Territory south of Mount Diablo at around 7 p.m. that spread quickly to brush.

Emergency officials sent out alerts to residents in the area to be prepared for evacuation orders.

Fire crews were able to contain the flames to about nine acres just before 10 p.m. No evacuation orders were issued.