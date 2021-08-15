Brush Fire in Contra Costa Prompts Evacuation Warning Saturday Evening

LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews are at the scene of a wildfire burning in Clearlake City Wednesday afternoon that has forced evacuation orders, according to authorities.
The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit initially tweeted about the fire at 1 p.m., saying that crews were assisting on a non-Cal Fire incident near 6th Avenue and Cache Street in Clearlake City.
The fire, being referred to as the Cache Fire, reportedly grew to 40 acres and involved two dozen structures. At least one civilian was reportedly injured in the fire.
The fire is burning east of the Anderson Marsh Natural Preserve. The Lake County Sheriff has issued evacuation orders for residents in zones LOW-E159, LOW-E160, LOW-E164, LOW-E166, LOW-E169 and CLE-E157 in the area north of Morgan Creek Road.
Lake County Evacuation Map
Schools in Lower Lake were being evacuated, according to reports.
#CacheFire – Update LCSD: The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued an EVACUATION ORDER for Zones: LOW-E159 and LOW-E160 due to a Wildland Fire. https://t.co/pOsO4zNQVN#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/vNIfmnUhaj
— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 18, 2021
Evacuation warnings were issued in zones LOW-E169 and LOW-E170.
This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.
