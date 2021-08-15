Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Has Left The Country
Afghan officials told the Associated Press that President Ashraf Ghani left the country, and the Taliban said they will move further into Kabul. Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, politics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.www.kclu.org
