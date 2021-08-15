Oberlin announces Spring Street Park ribbon-cutting on new playground
The city of Oberlin will hold a ribbon-cutting at 7 p.m., Aug. 20, during Family Fun Night to celebrate the new playground at Spring Street Park, according to a news release. Spring Street Park underwent a park update in 2020 and 2021, which included the removal of the existing playground equipment, installation of new playground equipment and the installation of parking spaces on Groveland Street near the playground area, the release said.www.morningjournal.com
