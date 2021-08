Suarez allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings Thursday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez had another short outing from an innings perspective, and he's now completed three, 2.2 and 4.1 innings in his three appearances as a starter. However, he progressed toward a normal workload from a pitch count perspective, as he fired 82 total pitches -- 48 of which went for strikes. Though he's allowed only one earned run across 10 innings as a starter, Suarez has handed out six free passes in that span. That will be an area he'll need to improve upon in order to continue preventing runs while also getting him deeper into starts.