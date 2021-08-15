Cancel
Science

How Data Scientists Pinpointed the Creepiest Word in Shakespeare's 'Macbeth'

By Posted by EditorDavid
slashdot.org
 7 days ago

Medium's technology blog OneZero provides a great example of the new field of "digital humanities":. Actors and critics have long remarked that when you read Macbeth out loud, it feels like your voice and mouth and brain are doing something ever so slightly wrong. There's something subconsciously off about the sound of the play, and it spooks people. It's as if Shakespeare somehow wove a tiny bit of creepiness into every single line. The literary scholar George Walton Williams described the "continuous sense of menace" and "horror" that pervades even seemingly innocuous scenes. For centuries, Shakespeare fans and theater folk have wondered about this, but could never quite explain it.

slashdot.org

Shakespeare
