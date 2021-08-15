Big Joe’s Grilled Asian Chicken Wings

When I was a young child there was a woman who was very special to me, her name was Rosa George(Miss George to most) but to me Rosa. While I don’t remember everything about her I remember the grilled cheese sandwiches she used to make. The taste of real butter toasted bread in a cast iron skillet. When I was five years old she passed away and I looked everywhere for someone who could make a grilled cheese the way she did. It took another 10 years for me to find someone else who could make her grilled cheese, and through trial and error I found her grilled cheese again. I kept that recipe to myself and only made grilled cheese for those close to me. I’m now excited to share Miss George’s Grilled Cheese with everyone, and piggybacking on the same great taste she used to make I have allowed my pallet as well as my menu grow and mature. Our daily special's are breakfast grilled cheese and grilled chicken florentine.