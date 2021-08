Rodgers (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Rodgers will head to the bench for the first time since July 24 after suffering a right hand contusion in Saturday's 7-4 win. The Rockies don't appear to be too concerned about the injury, as Rodgers could be available to pinch hit Sunday after his hand felt better when he was evaluated in the morning, according to Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette. Colorado is tentatively planning on having Rodgers rejoin the lineup during its upcoming two-game set in Houston that begins Tuesday.