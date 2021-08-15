Las Vegas Raiders: 5 takeaways from 2021 Preseason Game No. 1

Mariota didn't play in Saturday's 17-16 preseason win over the Rams due to a quadriceps strain, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Though Mariota dressed for the contest and was expected to make his preseason debut, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said after the game that the quarterback was "just not ready to go" while he works back from a quad strain. Fortunately for Mariota, he's not believed to be dealing with a major setback and still was available in an emergency Saturday, so he doesn't appear at risk of being sidelined to begin the regular season. Gruden remains hopeful Mariota will be ready to go for the preseason finale Sunday, Aug. 29 versus the 49ers.