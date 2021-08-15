(AUDIO) HUMBOLDT HOLDING UP: How Do We Tackle Humboldt’s Housing Crisis? State Housing Policy Specialist Brian Heaton Shares His Thoughts
A lot of exciting changes are coming to Humboldt — HSU's transformation into Cal Poly Humboldt, Nordic Aquafarms taking over the old Samoa pulp mill site, that big fiber optic internet cable landing on our coast — and all of these changes are expected to bring more jobs and more people to our area. Plus, as you've probably heard, rising summer temperatures and intensifying wildfires around the state are making the North Coast an increasingly attractive location for climate refugees.
