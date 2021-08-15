Kalamazoo County Deputy Wounded And Suspect Killed

A Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy was seriously wounded and a suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting, late Saturday evening. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, who had been involved in a pursuit earlier in the evening, was spotted at Johnny’s Shell Station, on 35th Street just south of Galesburg. When deputies approached, the man pointed a gun and fled the scene while deputies pursued once again. A deputy was struck by gunfire at the intersection of MN Avenue and 38th street, causing his cruiser to crash.