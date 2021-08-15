Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo County Deputy Wounded And Suspect Killed

By Brad Carpenter
Posted by 
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy was seriously wounded and a suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting, late Saturday evening. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, who had been involved in a pursuit earlier in the evening, was spotted at Johnny’s Shell Station, on 35th Street just south of Galesburg. When deputies approached, the man pointed a gun and fled the scene while deputies pursued once again. A deputy was struck by gunfire at the intersection of MN Avenue and 38th street, causing his cruiser to crash.

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Galesburg, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Michigan State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Barry County, MIPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Man Asked MI Governor To Remove Sheriff, Death Threats Change Mind

Man who asked Governor Whitmer to remove Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf from office, changes mind after receiving death threats for his family members. I was watching the news last night and I saw that a Barry County man said he had enough information to remove Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf from office. Since that hit the news, the man has received death threats for himself, but what really troubled him were the death threats made to his family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy