Amidst American Pickers Exit And Fallout, Frank Fritz Says He Wants His Own Show

The last year and change has brought with it some major change for the long-running reality show “American Pickers.”. One of the show’s anchors, Frank Fritz, went through some health issues that, combined with the pandemic, have prevented him from returning to the show in its current season. He had a public falling out with co-host Mike Wolfe. And on the other side of things, Wolfe and his wife of nine years are going through a divorce. The couple shares a 9-year old daughter, so a custody agreement will need to be reached.