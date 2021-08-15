Amidst American Pickers Exit And Fallout, Frank Fritz Says He Wants His Own Show
It’s been a few weeks since longtime fans of American Pickers learned exactly why Frank Fritz had been missing in action when the most recent set of episodes previously hit the History Channel. The reality star said health issues and setbacks had caused him to take a leave of absence, but he was ready and rearing to get those cameras rolling again. Now, weeks later, we know Fritz has not been asked to rejoin Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby on Pickers; however, that hasn’t stopped him from talking about pitching his own show.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 19