Eight die as bus carrying holidaymakers crashes in Hungary

More than 200,000 protesters marched across France on Saturday against a health pass championed by President Emmanuel Macron to defeat Covid-19, even though the measure has already been applied. The interior ministry said a total of 214,845 people, including nearly 14,000 in Paris, took part in the nationwide protests, down by about 22,000 from last weekend, but still strong for the fifth straight weekend. Macron sees the health pass -- which makes vaccination essential to carry on with routine activities like sipping a coffee in a cafe or travelling on a train -- as the key to emerging from the pandemic and avoiding further lockdowns. But protesters -- an eclectic mix of far-right, yellow vest anti-inequality activists, anti-vaxxers and civil liberties campaigners -- say that the policy encroaches on the basic freedoms so prized by the French.