The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners has been soundly chastised by the community and has deflected, bowed, scraped and returned the COVID-19 money wrongfully taken. No real remorse has been shown, and nothing has changed. No investigation has been done to find out how County Coordinator Brian Boggs came up with this self-interested scheme. If not for the happenstance of Commissioner Marlene Webster’s disclosure to the public, none of us would have been the wiser. It is sobering that our commissioners will continue to need incentives stronger than the truth and shame to convince them the Surbeck Building must be fumigated.