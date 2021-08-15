The Latest: CDC warns of high virus risks in northeastern US

BOSTON (CBS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging people in every county in Massachusetts except Hampshire County to wear masks indoors. The CDC updated its map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country and six of the 14 counties in Massachusetts counties are now deemed high risk. Berkshire County joined Hampden, Bristol, Suffolk, Nantucket and Dukes counties in the red, high-risk category based on COVID positivity rate. Barnstable County left the red, joining the other counties highlighted in orange, representing substantial risk: Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Essex counties. (Photo Credit: CDC) The only county ranked at a moderate risk is Hampshire County. The CDC wants anyone in counties highlighted in orange (substantial risk) or red (high risk) to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. In Massachusetts, that’s 13 of the 14 counties. The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate. You can see the latest CDC map here.