Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, IN

The Latest: CDC warns of high virus risks in northeastern US

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

BOSTON — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that every county in the states of Connecticut and Massachusetts are the site of high or substantial transmission of the coronavirus. The rise of transmission in the two states mirrors a nationwide and regional trend.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
State
Connecticut State
Boston, IN
Government
Boston, IN
Health
City
Boston, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Disease Control#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

CDC Ranks 6 Massachusetts Counties At High Risk For COVID Transmission

BOSTON (CBS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging people in every county in Massachusetts except Hampshire County to wear masks indoors. The CDC updated its map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country and six of the 14 counties in Massachusetts counties are now deemed high risk. Berkshire County joined Hampden, Bristol, Suffolk, Nantucket and Dukes counties in the red, high-risk category based on COVID positivity rate. Barnstable County left the red, joining the other counties highlighted in orange, representing substantial risk: Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Essex counties. (Photo Credit: CDC) The only county ranked at a moderate risk is Hampshire County. The CDC wants anyone in counties highlighted in orange (substantial risk) or red (high risk) to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. In Massachusetts, that’s 13 of the 14 counties. The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate. You can see the latest CDC map here.
U.S. Politicsthewestsidegazette.com

US Warns Of Polio-Like Illness Outbreak In Four Months

WASHINGTON — The national public health agency of the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Aug. 17 alerted of an expected outbreak of the polio-like disease Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) in the next four months. AFM is an uncommon but serious neurologic condition. It causes the...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...
Morgan County, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Region awash in 'high-risk' virus status

The bright red that denotes which Illinois counties are at greatest risk of COVID-19 transmission has swallowed west-central Illinois. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks community transmissions and rank them as low, moderate, substantial or high. Morgan County and its surrounding neighbors all are at the most serious...
Teton County, WYPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Teton County, Wyo. changes COVID-19 risk level system to align with CDC, now in high risk level

To provide clarity and reduce confusion in the community, Teton County Health Department is adjusting its COVID-19 Risk Level Metrics to align with the Centers for Disease Control metrics on COVID-19 transmission risk level. The post Teton County, Wyo. changes COVID-19 risk level system to align with CDC, now in high risk level appeared first on Local News 8.
TravelPosted by
MercuryNews

CDC adds seven destinations to ‘very high’ COVID travel risk list

(CNN) — France and Iceland are among seven destinations added on Monday to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s highest risk category for travel. Travel should be avoided to locations carrying the “Level 4: Covid-19 very high” notice, according to CDC guidance. Anyone who must travel should be fully vaccinated first, the agency advises.
Travelpncguam.com

CDC raises Guam travel risk rating to ‘high’

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control raised its travel risk rating for Guam back to “high” after being in the “moderate” level since June. The revised CDC rating comes as Guam’s COVID risk level surged to 7.7 from below 2.0 only a few weeks back. The number of hospitalizations on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy