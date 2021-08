Need to know how to make treats in Cottage Living? We’re guessing you mean Animal Treats as they are brand new to The Sims 4 and brought in by this latest expansion. Animal Treats not only provide positive benefits to your farm animals but can also change their color. You can have that golden chicken you’ve always wanted or perhaps a rainbow-colored llama if that’s more your jam. Are you excited? Well, we are! Here is everything we know on how to make treats in The Sims 4: Cottage Living.