I’ve had a number of clients who kick themselves for being unable to cut the cord on their bad relationship. The following composite describes a common situation:. I know he’s bad for me. We’re really into each other but we fight. He blames me for everything and he’s the one without a good job. He’s the one who sits there every night not paying attention to me—He’s drinking or doing weed as he listens to his music or plays his stupid guitar—badly. We fight and break up for the umpteenth time and then I get lonely, remember the good times, and fool myself into thinking he’s going to change, so I call him, sometimes in the middle of the night. Each time, I swear, “This is the last time” but it never is—I’ve been saying I have to end it for three years now, yet here I am. Help!”