Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Sewer overflow sends wastewater into rivers, Lake Michigan

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Days of heavy rain last week overwhelmed Milwaukee’s sewer system, sending millions of gallons of untreated wastewater into area rivers and Lake Michigan.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that storms on Aug. 6 triggered the overflow and more rain on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 prolonged the flow. About 380 million gallons of untreated wastewater found its way into the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic and Milwaukee Rivers as well as Lincoln Creek and Lake Michigan.

As much as 7 inches of rain fell in some areas of Milwaukee between Aug. 6 and Aug. 11. One inch of rain across the 28 communities that that the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District serves creates 7.1 billion gallons of water flowing into the sewer systems.

The district has the ability to allow overflows in order to prevent sewage backups in homes and businesses. Overflows are used after tunnels fill during heavy rain events and more water flows into treatment plants than can be processed.

“The only way to relieve of too much water is a relief valve, which allows the untreated water, the groundwater, sewage and rain water, to go into the nearest creek, stream or river untreated,” said Bill Graffin, the district’s public information manager.

The state Department of Natural Resources allows MMSD six such overflows annually.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

542K+
Followers
301K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Water Resources#Water Systems#Water Treatment#Rain Water#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy