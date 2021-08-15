Money Man: 12 Essential Songs

Kunyang Li, a 2021 Memorial High School graduate, will have his artwork titled “Essential Cowboy” hung in the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. He created the work, which features a truck driver he photographed in a grocery-store parking lot during the summer of 2020, for his Advanced Placement Drawing portfolio. He was wearing a cowboy hat and plaid shirt, resembling a cowboy. The piece is intended to honor essential workers in the pandemic. “Essential Cowboy” was selected by Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher as the 2021 winner of Texas’ Seventh Congressional District’s Congressional Art Competition. Kunyang’s piece will be featured in the U.S. Capitol along with art from other students across the country. Here, Kunyang is pictured with a work-in-progress portrait. He will attend Texas A&M University this fall, where he will major in engineering. He plans to pursue a career in art and specifically is interested in becoming an automotive designer.