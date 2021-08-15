Highway 101: Where are the '80s Country Hitmakers Today?
Highway 101 was one of the most popular country bands of the late '80s. The rock 'n' roll flare of their music inspired the sound of '90s country that we all know and love. The band was founded and fronted by vocalist Paulette Carlson in 1986. Chuck Morris, the band's manager, pulled Jack Daniels (guitar), Curtis Stone (bass, guitar, mandolin), and Cactus Moser (drummer) together to form the band Highway 101.www.wideopencountry.com
