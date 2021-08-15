Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why This Tesla Analyst Sees Giga Berlin As Step Forward For EV Stock

By Shanthi Rexaline
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZ2kI_0bSIY7Hs00

With indications emerging that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s overseas manufacturing plant in Germany may soon come online, an analyst at Wedbush is offering his take on the development.

The Tesla Analyst: Analyst Daniel Ives has an Outperform rating and $1,000 price target on Tesla shares.

The Tesla Takeaways: Tesla's CEO Elon Musk visited the Gigafactory in Berlin Friday and said the first cars at the factory are likely to be made available by October or sooner, Ives said.

The opening of the Berlin Giga was earlier pushed back to late 2021 due to bureaucratic hurdles and environmental issues, the analyst said. It now appears to be slated to go online by the fall, he added.

Although not ruling out further delays, given the red tape involved, the analyst said he views this news as a "positive step" on expanding Tesla's broader manufacturing capacity globally.

The Model 3s/Ys produced in China are being exported to Europe in a logistical nightmare that is not sustainable, the analyst said. This pushes back delivery times for customers throughout the European region, he added.

"With Tesla looking to further expand its global capacity over the coming years Berlin and Austin are key manufacturing hubs that will be key in the long term Tesla EV story," Ives said.

Down the road, the company is likely to produce millions of EV vehicles per year vs. roughly 870,000-900,000 in 2021, the analyst said.

Capacity and supply remain the biggest hurdles for Tesla vs. demand, Ives said. With Berlin and Austin slated to open soon and ramping capacity, this will be another development that allows Tesla to drive the broader EV vision globally, he added.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares closed on Friday at 717.17, with after hours trading dropping the price to 716.72.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giga Berlin#Tesla Shares#Wedbush#The Tesla Takeaways#European#Ev#Tsla Price Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Economyteslarati.com

Tesla Model Y production in Giga Shanghai hits 1k per day, outpacing Model 3

Tesla Giga Shanghai is reportedly producing 1,000 Model Y units per day, officially exceeding its Model 3 output of 800 units per day. Tesla was reportedly able to accomplish this feat following a four-day shutdown of its Model Y lines in Giga Shanghai last week, which paved the way for updates to the facility.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Benzinga

Why GM, Tesla Supplier LG Chem's Stock Got Hammered In Seoul Today

South Korean battery supplier LG Chem Ltd, battery supplier to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motor Co (NYSE: GM) saw its shares trade 11.3% lower on Monday in Seoul. What Happened: The plunge comes after the Detroit-based GM said it is recalling more than 73,000 of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of their batteries catching fire.
EngineeringPosted by
Benzinga

Elon Musk Introduces Robots, Will Bill Gates Rally To Tax Them?

One of the biggest news items of the week was the unveiling of the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot to perform tasks, highlighted by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk at the company’s AI Day. The introduction of robots by Tesla that could be used for a number of sectors could bring up an old debate of whether robots should be taxed.
EconomyBenzinga

Ford Stock Prints This Bullish Reversal Pattern: What To Watch

Ford Motors Co (NYSE: F) began deliveries of its electric Mustang Mach-e GT two weeks early according to a report from Electrek. A macheforums poster from Cedar Rapids, Iowa picked up the new vehicle on Thursday night from the dealership. Ford’s stock has been trading in a steep downtrend, making...
TechnologyCNBC

Elon Musk's Tesla is developing a humanoid robot — Meet 'Tesla Bot'

Tesla will build a humanoid robot called Tesla Bot, CEO Elon Musk announced on Thursday. The Tesla Bot is an example of Musk's showmanship, in which he announces that Tesla is working on exciting products scheduled for years into the future to energize backers, including employees, customers and investors. Musk warned, however, the robot "probably won't work."
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

TSLA Stock Down as the Firm Unveils Plans to Build a Humanoid Robot Prototype

American electric vehicle and clean energy company, Tesla Inc has revealed its plans to build a Humanoid robot prototype by next year. As reported by CNBC, the announcement came as a part of the company’s AI Day, a machine-learning recruitment program preceded by a series of tech talks in California. The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) humanoid robot is a complement to the company’s advanced battery and sensor designs.
Marketsinvezz.com

The bull and bear case after Tesla’s AI Day

Tesla is working on a humanoid – a prototype of which it expects to launch next year. Munster says Tesla is far ahead of other automakers in terms of AI and autonomy. Gordon Johnson blasts Tesla again about its progress in full self-driving technology. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) said in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy