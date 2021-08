This is what it takes to make a man consider walking away from a pillar of his professional, and personal, mission. It wasn’t because of the work. Colorado Springs therapist Michael Sunich loves what he does and is devoted to his patients, many of whom are veterans with diagnoses of PTSD and depression, who've struggled with substance abuse and suicidal thoughts. He works long hours and long weeks, with one-on-ones during the days and leading evening group sessions. His patients have his cell phone number and he leaves the ringer on at night.