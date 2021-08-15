Cancel
Oregon State

How to hike, paddle and bike the lower Rogue River, a scenic gem in southwest Oregon

By Jamie Hale
The Oregonian
Wild, scenic and jam-packed with natural beauty, the lower Rogue River is an ideal outdoors getaway in southwest Oregon. The entirety of the Rogue River runs some 215 miles from its source near Crater Lake to the Pacific Ocean, though most outdoor adventurers may be more familiar with its final 84 miles – a stretch that’s officially protected as a “wild and scenic river,” cherished for both its ecological and recreational significance.

We are the #1 news source in the PNW.

COVID outbreaks in southern Oregon among nation’s worst. What life’s like amid crisis

A red sun lowered in the smoky evening sky above Grants Pass as more than 50 people gathered in lawn chairs in a garden outside the Josephine County courthouse. To start the county commissioners’ public meeting, the group — mostly un-masked constituents and some of their children — stood proudly for the American flag and recited the Pledge of Allegiance with their hands over their hearts.

