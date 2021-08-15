How to hike, paddle and bike the lower Rogue River, a scenic gem in southwest Oregon
Wild, scenic and jam-packed with natural beauty, the lower Rogue River is an ideal outdoors getaway in southwest Oregon. The entirety of the Rogue River runs some 215 miles from its source near Crater Lake to the Pacific Ocean, though most outdoor adventurers may be more familiar with its final 84 miles – a stretch that’s officially protected as a “wild and scenic river,” cherished for both its ecological and recreational significance.www.oregonlive.com
