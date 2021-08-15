Cancel
Kansas State

Kan. most populous county: Get vaccinated or take weekly tests

JC Post
JC Post
 7 days ago
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The most populous county in Kansas is requiring its employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing if they aren't vaccinated. "With the sharp increase of the delta variant, we want employees to be safe," Johnson County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said in a statement. "Vaccination is one of the best tools we have to help prevent serious illness or passing the virus on to our colleagues or the people we serve."

Related
Kansas State Posted by
JC Post

KDHE: 100 COVID deaths in Kansas this week

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2675 to a total of 356,065, the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 38 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5494, up from 5394 deaths the KDHE reported Monday,. As of August 1,...
Public Health Posted by
JC Post

States banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes

In an escalating battle with Republican governors, President Joe Biden ordered his Education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19. In response, the Education Department raised the possibility of using its civil...
Kansas State Posted by
JC Post

Restrictions return in some parts of Kan. as virus cases rise

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in some Kansas communities are battling a rise in COVID-19 cases by mandating masks for kids, issuing emergency orders and requiring vaccines. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Kansas has risen over the past two weeks from 605.14 new cases per day on Aug. 3 to 797.14 new cases per day on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Wichita, KS Posted by
JC Post

KDHE: Daycare taped child's shoes to her feet

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an Emergency of Suspension to We R Kids Childcare Center, 10221 West 13th Street North in Wichita, according to release from the agency. The report from the KDHE includes numerous violations including allowing two prohibited persons to maintain employment at the facility...
Topeka, KS Posted by
JC Post

KDHE: 3,000 new cases, 62 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 3,006 to a total of 353,389, the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 62 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5,446. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
Kansas State Posted by
JC Post

Sheriff IDs Kan. man who drowned at Minnesota lake

CROW WING COUNTY, MN —Law enforcement authorities have identified a man who drowned while swimming in a Minnesota lake as 66-year-old Edward Rando of Towanda, Kansas. Just before 3p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a report of an unconscious man who had been pulled from the water near the Ruth Lake Access, in Emily, Minnesota, according to a media release.
Kansas State Posted by
JC Post

Kansas man dead after vehicle lands in creek

JOHNSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3p.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Mitsubishi driven by Josue Lorenzo-Ratliff, 24, Overland Park, was northbound on Interstate 435 just south of Midland Driver when its left rear tire blew out. The driver was...
Kansas State Posted by
JC Post

Answers for Older Kansans at Sunflower Connections events

The North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA) invites older Kansans and caregivers to the Answers for Older Kansans (AOK) Sunflower Connections events. The first event that highlights practical information and includes fun for seniors and caregivers is slated for Sept. 1 at the Marion Community Center, 203 N. Third Street in Marion. A second event is planned for Sept. 30 in Wamego in conjunction with the community's Senior Resource Fair.

