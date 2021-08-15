Cancel
Religion

Making a Difference

By Gina
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilippians 4:6-8 I could start and finish this column right there, couldn’t I? What can I add to what Paul wrote to the church at Philippi? Not much really. Just think, those words were written so many years ago. Like maybe 20 A.D. But, how true they ring for us today. There is so much in our world today that makes us anxious. Wear a mask. Don’t wear a mask. Get the vaccine. Don’t get the vaccine. Be a Republican. Be a Democrat. Vote this way. Vote that way. It just goes on and on. And, it truly does make for an anxious heart as we try so hard to decide what really is the truth, when there are so many contradictory statements, reports, research, etc. out there. What are we supposed to do??

