Rapidly filling capacity, health care worker burnout and open jobs are all issues Missoula hospitals are dealing with as a surge of COVID cases hits the community. "It's really a crisis situation, not just Missoula, but throughout the state and throughout the region and the country, really," said Dr. James McKay, the chief physician executive for Providence Montana, to the Missoulian on Thursday. "There seems to be a disconnect between what we're seeing here in the hospital and what's happening in the community at large.