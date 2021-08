The U.S. Senate recently passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in a rare and much needed bipartisan action to inject funds to fix and expand roads, bridges, water systems, the power grid and other pressing priorities. It will doubtlessly go through some delays, detours and drama in the House, but seems destined to ultimately make its way to the president’s desk and a waiting pen (hopefully sooner rather than later). After a laughable number of “infrastructure weeks” in Washington, D.C. for many years, we are finally on the cusp of an “infrastructure decade.”