Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Matt LaFleur Reveals Why Jordan’s Love Debut Was Cut Short

By Andrew Holleran
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Aaron Rodgers not expected to play this preseason, it’s the Jordan Love show behind center for the Green Bay Packers. Love, a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, did not see any game action last year. That could change this year, at least in the preseason. The...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
182K+
Followers
35K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Draft#Robdemovsky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Arthur Smith had hilarious comment about Matt LaFleur

Arthur Smith had a funny comment about Matt LaFleur on Tuesday. Smith is beginning his first season as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He was asked Tuesday for his on-field style and gave a great answer. Smith said “I don’t spend an hour looking in the mirror before games...
NFLNBC Sports

Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love will start, take majority of snaps in first preseason game

Jordan Love hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 20, 2019, when Utah State fell to Kent State in the Frisco Bowl. That’s going to change in a significant way this week. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said in his Tuesday press conference that Love will start Saturday’s preseason matchup against the Texans and “take the majority of the game.”
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Love injury status updated, per Packers coach Matt LaFleur

This was set to be a huge preseason for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. With Aaron Rodgers back in the mix for the 2021 season but his future with the team beyond that unknown, this was the chance for Green Bay’s front office to get an extended look out of their first round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Matt LaFleur’s Comment On Zach Wilson Is Going Viral

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson performed admirably in his preseason debut this weekend, stirring up excitement for the rest of his first year in the NFL. He’ll get a chance to be back in action next weekend when his team travels to Green Bay to take on the Packers.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Matt LaFleur and Arthur Smith: A Three-Act Play

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2018, Matt LaFleur was in his one and only season as the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator. That was Arthur Smith’s eighth year on the Titans’ staff and fourth as tight ends coach. The two obviously hit it off. LaFleur, in his third season as the...
NFLCorydon Times-Republican

Matt LaFleur has gentle postgame reminder for Packers fans

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur doesn’t use his Twitter account very often. His last posting was after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff win … on June 19. But the Green Bay Packers coach may resort to filming a public-service announcement for fans so they understand when they should and should not make noise at Lambeau Field.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears QB Justin Fields said he has no lingering effects from his groin injury from earlier this week. (Jeff Dickerson) Packers HC Matt LaFleur said QB Kurt Benkert is making a case for a roster spot: “I think Kurt has done a really nice job and definitely is going to make it tough on us to decide which way we want to go.” (Ryan Wood)
NFLwtaq.com

It’s a start, Love’s debut spoiled by Texans

It was a football game, at Lambeau, in front of 72,348 fans, on a beautiful evening. Been a while for that. The 2021 Pre-Season opener saw the Houston Texans beat the Green Bay Packers 26-7 but Packer fans finally got to see last year ‘s number one pick, Jordan Love, play some quarterback. Playing the first half, Love went 12 of 17 for 122 yards and his first professional touchdown pass, a 22 yard screen to this year’s 7th round pick Kylin Hill that gave Green Bay it’s only lead of the night at 7-3. Love finished with a passer rating of 110.4 and he went six for six on the scoring drive. His night ended sooner than Head Coach Matt LaFleur had planned however as Love got “dinged” on his final pass attempt. Houston’s Jonathan Greenard got around left tackle Yosh Nijman and stripped the ball out of Love’s hand and the Texans recovered the fumble. LaFleur wouldn’t disclose the nature of the injury and Love said he just felt some soreness in his shoulder but he should be OK. The original plan was to have Love play through the third quarter but LaFleur didn’t want to take any chances and he let Kurt Benkert finish the game at quarterback.
NFLnews8000.com

Matt LaFleur trades playful jabs with former colleague

In the NFL there are a ton of coaching connections, because young assistant coaches grow together on a staff, then get promoted elsewhere down the line. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Falcons head coach Arthur Smith have that connection, having both served on the Titans’ staff a few seasons ago. And just because they’re with different organizations doesn’t mean they can’t still talk about each other.
NFLchatsports.com

Packers: Matt LaFleur not concerned about long-term injuries

Green Bay Packers, Rashan Gary (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) The Green Bay Packers‘ injury list has been growing over the past week or so, but there doesn’t appear to be any long-term concern. The Packers practiced on Monday without a few key players including running back Aaron Jones, defensive...
NFLtheScore

LaFleur: Love day-to-day after shoulder injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love shouldn't be out for long after injuring his shoulder Saturday against the Houston Texans. "He's doing fine," head coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday, according to team reporter Wes Hodkiewicz. "It's something that is significant enough where he could miss a couple days of practice. We're going to take it day-to-day."
NFLYardbarker

Matt LaFleur takes funny shot at brother Mike over Zach Wilson

Matt LaFleur is not afraid to take part in a bit of sibling rivalry with his brother Mike, especially when it comes to football. The Green Bay Packers, coached by Matt, are set to take part in joint practices this week with the New York Jets, where LaFleur’s brother Mike is offensive coordinator. When Matt LaFleur was asked about the potential of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, he couldn’t resist taking a shot at his brother.
NFL247Sports

Jordan Love gifts Packers with an encouraging debut

Saturday night’s preseason opener offered the Green Bay Packers -- and, really, everyone else -- their first extensive viewing of Jordan Love in a live environment since December 2019. Love hadn’t suited up for a game in any capacity since he led Utah State into the Miami Beach Bowl against...
NFL247Sports

Packers' Benkert giving team more to consider at QB

He may have slung a pair of interceptions in what limited time he's seen on the field this season, but Kurt Benkert is giving the Green Bay Packers reason for pause in determining their quarterback room. Aaron Rodgers isn't expected to play at any point this summer — the soonest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy