Matt LaFleur Reveals Why Jordan’s Love Debut Was Cut Short

It was a football game, at Lambeau, in front of 72,348 fans, on a beautiful evening. Been a while for that. The 2021 Pre-Season opener saw the Houston Texans beat the Green Bay Packers 26-7 but Packer fans finally got to see last year ‘s number one pick, Jordan Love, play some quarterback. Playing the first half, Love went 12 of 17 for 122 yards and his first professional touchdown pass, a 22 yard screen to this year’s 7th round pick Kylin Hill that gave Green Bay it’s only lead of the night at 7-3. Love finished with a passer rating of 110.4 and he went six for six on the scoring drive. His night ended sooner than Head Coach Matt LaFleur had planned however as Love got “dinged” on his final pass attempt. Houston’s Jonathan Greenard got around left tackle Yosh Nijman and stripped the ball out of Love’s hand and the Texans recovered the fumble. LaFleur wouldn’t disclose the nature of the injury and Love said he just felt some soreness in his shoulder but he should be OK. The original plan was to have Love play through the third quarter but LaFleur didn’t want to take any chances and he let Kurt Benkert finish the game at quarterback.