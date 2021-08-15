Cancel
Illinois State

Early morning crash kills three on Rt. 136

The State Journal
 7 days ago

Three people are dead after an early morning crash on Illinois Route 136 in Mason County. Illinois State Police said a 17 year old male from Emden who was driving an Hyundai Elantra west on Route 136 just west of County Rd. 3700 East at approximately 1:37 a.m. Sunday crossed the center line. Police say the driver drove into the path of a Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 30 year old man from San Jose who was heading east. A passenger in the car that crossed the center line was also killed in the accident. Illinois State Police are withholding the names until the next of kin can be notified. The ISP are still investigating the accident and this story will be update as more details become available.

