Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Missing child, possible kidnapping

By (Madelynn Fellet)
KJCT8
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Update: Hadrath was found with 20 year old Teresa Ochoa, also known as Toby, in Northglenn at a private residence in the 14-hundred block of west one-hundred-and-second place. She was found unharmed and is safe. Ochoa is now in custody and is facing a second degree kidnapping charge. The two reportedly met and communicated online and this was the first time they met in person. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.

www.kjct8.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northglenn, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Mesa County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
County
Mesa County, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Kjct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Firefight involving Western forces at Kabul airport, Afghan guard killed

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen and one guard was killed during the clash, which involved U.S. and German soldiers, Germany's military said. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have been thronging the airport for days,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 7

Community Policy