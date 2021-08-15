Missing child, possible kidnapping

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Update: Hadrath was found with 20 year old Teresa Ochoa, also known as Toby, in Northglenn at a private residence in the 14-hundred block of west one-hundred-and-second place. She was found unharmed and is safe. Ochoa is now in custody and is facing a second degree kidnapping charge. The two reportedly met and communicated online and this was the first time they met in person. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.