Person Stabbed During Violent Anti-Vaxx Protest In Los Angeles: Report

Actress Zoe McLellan is wanted for the alleged kidnapping of her son, and her ex-husband claims that she has other crimes to answer for. According to a report by Radar Online, McLellan — best known for playing Agent Meredith Brody on NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans — is still at large since an arrest warrant was issued for her in May. Her ex-husband Jean-Pierre "J.P." Gillain claims that her arrest will clear his name of the allegations she made against him last year.