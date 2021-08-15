Cancel
Person Stabbed During Violent Anti-Vaxx Protest In Los Angeles: Report

By Joshua Robinson
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dissent between people who are advocating for COVID-19 vaccinations and rallying against them has somehow become inherently political in the United States. As more private business entities like Live Nation have officially announced that they will be requiring both touring artists and concert attendees to be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test, the debate about widespread vaccination continues.

Los Angeles, CAAxios

Man stabbed at Los Angeles City Hall COVID vaccine protest

A man was stabbed and a journalist said he was assaulted during a protest against COVID-19 vaccinations outside Los Angeles' City Hall on Saturday. Driving the news: A fight broke out after several hundred demonstrators rallied outside the City Hall and a small group of counterprotesters gathered nearby about 2pm local time, per the Los Angeles Times.
Los Angeles, CATMZ.com

Los Angeles Anti-Vaxx Rally Erupts in Brawl, Man Stabbed

The political divide over vaccines just got bloody. Someone was stabbed Saturday during a massive brawl in downtown L.A. ... in the middle of an anti-vaccine protest. People on both sides squared off and it didn't take long for fists to fly. The person stabbed is hospitalized in serious condition.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

'Antifa' thugs clash with anti-mask protesters in bloody skirmish, 1 stabbed

Antifa thugs clashed with anti-mask protesters outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday afternoon resulting in multiple injuries. "Breaking: Brutal right-wing vs antifa brawl breaks out at anti-mask protest in Los Angeles," journalist Andy Ngo tweeted Saturday along with a video from videographer Sean Carmitchel who was at the scene. "One of the antifa who charges in to fight gets pummeled to the ground. A woman trying to help him gets hit on the head. The antifa end up retreating."
Los Angeles, CASFGate

Man stabbed at LA anti-vaccination protest leaves hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who was stabbed when a Los Angeles protest against vaccine mandates turned violent has been released from the hospital, police said Sunday. The man was stabbed and a news reporter was kicked after a fight broke out Saturday between anti-vaccination demonstrators and counterprotesters in front of LA City Hall.
ProtestsAnchorage Daily News

Man stabbed near L.A. City Hall as vaccine mandate protest turns violent

A man was stabbed Saturday outside Los Angeles City Hall when a protest over vaccination mandates devolved into fighting and a journalist was attacked, according to police and reporters. The Los Angeles Police Department said it was “monitoring” the protest on City Hall’s south lawn after violence erupted. Authorities said...
Los Angeles, CAmarketresearchtelecast.com

Brutal pitched battle in Los Angeles: a march of anti-vaccine movements ended with a man stabbed and a journalist beaten

It was during confrontations with people who defend the inoculation. A man was stabbed and a reporter was physically attacked on Saturday during a protest against the mandatory application of coronavirus vaccines in United States. The clashes took place in the Los Angeles City Hall between protesters and advocates of inoculation.
Los Angeles, CAKTLA.com

LAPD seeks information on assailant in stabbing at anti-vaccination protest

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the assailant in a stabbing at Saturday’s anti-vaccine protest near Los Angeles City Hall. The stabbing occurred at about 2 p.m. near First and Spring streets, and the attacker used a knife or similar sharp object to stab a man in the upper right chest area, police said in a statement.
WorldDaily Beast

Afghan Women: The Taliban Are Shooting People in the Night and Filming It

Daily Beast writer Diana Falzone jumped into journalism mode after news broke about the chaos in Afghanistan. She reached out to a few different female reporters in the country on social media to get their perspective on what is happening, and what she heard from them is terrifying. According to...
CelebritiesPopculture

'NCIS' Star Wanted for Kidnapping Accused by Ex of Attempted Jailhouse Assassination

Actress Zoe McLellan is wanted for the alleged kidnapping of her son, and her ex-husband claims that she has other crimes to answer for. According to a report by Radar Online, McLellan — best known for playing Agent Meredith Brody on NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans — is still at large since an arrest warrant was issued for her in May. Her ex-husband Jean-Pierre "J.P." Gillain claims that her arrest will clear his name of the allegations she made against him last year.
Calaveras County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Calaveras County Lottery-Winning Mother Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide

VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) – A lottery dream come true turned into a nightmare for a local family. A Calaveras County mother of four who hit the lottery with a $2 million scratchers ticket during the pandemic is now the victim of a murder-suicide. Police say her husband is the gunman, who also killed their one-year-old daughter. CBS13 obtained photos showing 31-year-old Tiffani Hill surrounded by family and her precious children. One photo also shows Hill alongside her husband, John Donato, who police say shot and killed Hill, and their 23-month-old daughter Leanne Donato, before shooting and killing himself. The Valley Springs corner store where...

