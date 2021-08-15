Mike Dean Clarifies His Involvement With Kanye West's "DONDA"
Late last night, Mike Dean came through with some concerning tweets about his involvement in the production of Kanye West's new album DONDA. As many fans already know, the album has missed two deadlines, and as a result, Kanye has been living in Mercedes-Benz Stadium where he is surrounded by a plethora of artists, producers, and engineers. Dean has been by his side through most of the proceedings, although that has now changed.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0