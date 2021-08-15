Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mike Dean Clarifies His Involvement With Kanye West's "DONDA"

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last night, Mike Dean came through with some concerning tweets about his involvement in the production of Kanye West's new album DONDA. As many fans already know, the album has missed two deadlines, and as a result, Kanye has been living in Mercedes-Benz Stadium where he is surrounded by a plethora of artists, producers, and engineers. Dean has been by his side through most of the proceedings, although that has now changed.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Kanye Thinks Kim Is ‘Still in Love’ With Him After She Attended His Album Listening Party

It looks like Ye is still holding onto hope for a reconciliation—or at least that’s what fans can gather from the latest of Kanye West’s Donda Kim Kardashian shout-outs. The Grammy-winning rapper hosted another listening party for his tenth studio album at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where his ex-wife was also in attendance. Naturally, Kanye took the opportunity to send a special message to Kim while she was in the audience. “Time and space is a luxury,” Kanye, 44, rapped during one song, before seemingly calling out the reality star directly. “But you came here to show that you’re...
MusicNME

Kanye West, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg share clip of new song ‘Glory’

Kanye West, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg have shared a clip of a new collaborative song called ‘Glory’ in an advertisement for Dre’s Beats headphones. The ad follows a similar video, which was released last month, and featured an excerpt of another new song from West, ‘No Child Left Behind’.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Kanye West Will Reportedly Release 'Watch the Throne 2' With Jay-Z Despite Postponing 'Donda'

Meanwhile, Kanye's fans jokingly attack media personality Justin LaBoy after he announces that the MC will release his 10th album 'Whenever [he] wanna drop it.'. AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Jay-Z's other project apparently is in the works. While the "Gold Digger" rapper has once again postponed the release of "Donda", he reportedly will release "Watch the Throne 2" with Hov at the end of 2021.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Evades Question About How Kanye West Got Involved In "Industry Baby"

All of the ruckus surrounding Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's "Industry Baby" has been keenly focused on nude prison shower scenes and what is and is not appropriate for kids to see in entertainment, but not many people have spoken about Kanye West helping to produce the song. Ye has been locked away in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta reportedly finishing DONDA after pump-faking the album's release last week, but Lil Nas X pushed forward with "Industry Baby" in a big way.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to a Snippet of Kanye West and Dr. Dre’s New Song “Glory”

Kanye West and Dr. Dre have shared a snippet of their new collaboration “Glory.” The track soundtracks a newly released advertisement for Beats by Dre headphones, titled “Run to Glory.” Like a previous video spot that featured the song “No Child Left Behind,” which was released in July, this one also stars Olympic athlete Sha'Carri Richardson. Watch it below.
MusicPhone Arena

Kanye West's 'Donda' event reportedly broke Apple Music livestreaming record

The live-streaming event for Kanye West's 10th studio album, Donda, has reportedly shattered Apple Music's livestream viewing records on July 22. A mostly laconic Kanye performed the unfinished tracklist from Donda in front of 42,000 eager fans at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta and millions on Apple Music. TMZ claims...
CelebritiesNewsweek

Kanye West Levitates Out of Stadium During 'Donda' Livestream in Incredible Video

Kanye West made the second livestream of his highly anticipated album, Donda, a notably theatrical affair on Thursday, when he levitated hundreds of feet in the air. The musician and fashion designer welcomed a sizable crowd back to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for another listening event for the much-delayed album—which fans were also able to watch online.
Celebritiesmanofmany.com

Kanye West Just Levitated Above Mercedes Benz Stadium During Second DONDA Listening Party

The DONDA rollout has already made its mark as one of the strangest in music history, but what did we really expect from legendary eccentric Kanye West. In another crazy turn of events, we just watched Kanye perform the second iteration of his upcoming studio album DONDA, with a wild performance from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Available on Apple Music, the event was something to behold, with Kanye performing in a head to toe Balenciaga outfit that resembled something of a Louboutin Spike Shoe. He then went on to do push-ups, and take a nap before finishing by levitating above the stadium.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Kanye West's Girlfriend Irina Shayk Caught Sneaking Out Of Ex-Boyfriend Vito Schnabel's Home While Rapper Holes Up In Atlanta Stadium Finishing 'Donda'

Kanye West's rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk was spotted suspiciously sneaking out of her billionaire ex-boyfriend Vito Schnabel's home as the rapper continues to be holed up in Atlanta attempting to finish his Donda album. Article continues below advertisement. The 35-year-old supermodel hasn't been seen with Kanye in weeks, but that's...
Malibu, CATMZ.com

Kim & Kanye Get Lunch Together in Malibu

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a lunch date ... the first time we've seen the pair without their kids in a looong time, and another sign they continue to have a very amicable relationship. The ex-couple grabbed food together Thursday in Malibu with security in tow, and though it...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & Jay Z’s “Watch The Throne 2” Reportedly Dropping End Of This Year

It looks like the sequel to Watch The Throne may actually be on the way. Two weeks ago, during Kanye West’s first listening event for Donda, fans were treated to a surprise guest feature from non other than Jay Z, who teased the idea of Watch The Throne 2 in his raps. Jay rapped: “Hol’ up, Donda, I’m with your baby when I touch back road / Told him, ‘Stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home’ / Not me with all of these sins, casting stones / This might be the return of The Throne (Throne).”
CelebritiesNME

Kanye West wipes his Instagram, posts sole picture of his childhood home

Kanye West has posted a picture of his childhood home to Instagram after deleting the rest of the content on his page. On Friday (August 20), the rapper, producer and fashion mogul took a trip down memory lane ahead of his third ‘DONDA’ listening event, set to take place at Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium on Thursday (August 26).
CelebritiesPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Kanye West vs. Jay-Z: Whose Car Collection Is Worth More?

Kanye West and Jay-Z are undoubtedly two of the biggest celebrities in the rap industry. They re-invented the game and were once considered the kings of hip hop. Jay-Z discovered Kanye West, and for several years, Kanye worked at Roc-A-Fella Records under his mentorship. They had a falling out at some point, but they seem to have reunited in recent years.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Fans Mock Drake & Kanye West After Kendrick Lamar Album Announcement

On 2015's "Hood Politics," Kendrick Lamar rapped, "It's funny how one verse could fuck up the game," and now, six years later, he has sent the entire music industry into a tizzy with one mere social media post. The post prompted fans to visit oklama.com, and on the website, there was an emotional open letter that announced Kendrick's fifth studio album, which turns out will be his final release on TDE.
Music1067kmx.com

Apple Music Reveals New Release Date For Kanye West’s ‘Donda’

Apple Music has revealed the new release date for Kanye West's Donda. Fans were suprised when Ye didn't release the album after his second Donda listening event last week. According to Apple Music, the project will be out on August 15th — but to make matters more confusing, Complex reports that iTunes notes that the album is due on out August 13th.
Beauty & FashionThe Independent

Donda: Top moments from Kanye West’s listening party

Kanye West held a massive listening party for his new album Donda at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, which was attended by around 42,000 fans who paid between $20-$100 per ticket. In typical Kanye fashion, he reportedly turned up at 9.50pm EST, after the scheduled launch time of 8pm. West...
Celebritiesallaccess.com

When Will Kanye West's 'Donda' Come Out?

Another FRIDAY has passed without KANYE WEST's long-delayed "Donda" album. It had been scheduled for JULY 2020, JULY 23rd, 2021, AUGUST 6th, now it's reportedly AUGUST 13th (or maybe the 15th), with date changes spotted on iTUNES and APPLE MUSIC. WEST has already held a pair of elaborate listening events...

Comments / 0

Community Policy