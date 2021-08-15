Cassidy Fires Back At Tory Lanez With 7-Minute Diss Track "Plagiarism"

Tory Lanez and Cassidy have been embroiled in a bit of a beef as of late and it is one that has truly baffled fans. It all started when Lanez paid homage to Cassidy during a freestyle. Cassidy didn't appreciate this as he felt as though Lanez was purposely biting off of him. While Lanez made sure to explain that's not what happened, Cassidy decided to continue with wrath against Tory, and even dropped a diss track called "Perjury." The diss track was roasted by fans, and it even garnered a response from Tory who dissed Cassidy during a freestyle.