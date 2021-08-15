Cancel
Delta is coming for the children, too. Masks and vaccines can combat it.

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren were far less vulnerable to the first variant of the coronavirus than adults. They are less vulnerable than adults to the highly contagious delta variant, too. But in recent weeks, the nation has seen a worrisome rise in pediatric cases, including hospitalizations, suggesting that children are not excluded from the new dangers. This is why masks in schools are necessary, and why the Food and Drug Administration should move as quickly as is safely possible toward an emergency use authorization for a vaccine for children under 12 years old.

