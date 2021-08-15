My favorite photos from Cleveland Browns’ preseason win over Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Cleveland Browns announced a few days before their first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars that many starters would not play. The decision may have taken away some of the fan interest in watching Saturday night’s game. Not so for Browns players who got the start at TIAA Bank Field. This was their chance to prove they belong in the NFL as the Browns notched a 23-13 win.www.cleveland.com
