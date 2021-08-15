Cancel
Battlefield 2042 Tech Test Reportedly Runs Much Better on Xbox Series Than PC

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 7 days ago

The first technical test of Battlefield 2042 is now active for the few select users invited to play. Tom Henderson, the well-known leaker who correctly shared information about the Battlefield Portal mode ahead of the official reveal, said: on Twitter that the Xbox Series version of this test runs “much smoother” than the PC version. Of course, this is only an early version of the game, and the PC experience will always vary depending on your setup; as a reminder, the final version supports NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex on PC.

